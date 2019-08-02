A leader of one of the largest drug-trafficking operations in Pittsburgh-area history pleaded guilty Thursday., U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced.
Jamie Lightfoot, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
From January 2015 to Nov. 5, 2017, Lightfoot conspired with others to import large quantities of cocaine and marijuana into western Pennsylvania, according to information presented in court.
The drugs were driven to his home in Penn Hills from out of state in a van, and eventually a large RV, according to a news release. Once the drugs made it to his home, Lightfoot and his co-conspirators would break down, repackage and distribute the drugs in almost every region of western Pennsylvania, according to the release.
On Nov. 5, 2017, the FBI and Pennsylvania State police task force executed a search warrant on Lightfoot's residence. They found 52 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 85 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, three guns and nearly $1 million in cash. Lightfoot pleaded guilty to possessing one of the guns found in the home.
As part of Lightfoot's plea, he agreed to forfeit all of the money seized at his home as well as any interest in his home.
