0 Four Pirates, including manager Clint Hurdle, suspended following bench-clearing brawl

Four members of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, including manager Clint Hurdle, have been suspended following a brawl during Tuesday night's game against the Reds.

There were several incidents in the game that Major League Baseball cited as suspendable offenses, most notable the bench-clearing brawl in the ninth inning.

Pirates pitcher Keone Kela was suspended 10 games for intentionally throwing at the head of Derek Dietrich during the seventh inning and his role in the brawl.

Infielder Jose Osuna was suspended five games for his role in the brawl, and pitcher Kyle Crick was suspended three games for his involvement in the brawl.

As for manager Clint Hurdle, he will be suspended two games for "his club's conduct during the incident and his club's multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich this season."

For the Cincinnati Reds, pitcher Amir Garrett has been suspended eight games for inciting the brawl by charging the Pirates dugout and throwing a punch in the brawl.

Pitcher Jared Hughes is suspended three games for intentionally throwing at Starling Marte.

Outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was traded to the Cleveland Indians but was playing for the Reds at the time, received a three-game suspension for his "aggressive actions" during the fight.

Finally, Reds manager David Bell was ejected from the game and suspended six games for "escalating the incident with his aggressive actions; his club's intentional pitch at Marte; and his numerous ejections this season."

