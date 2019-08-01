0 Columbia Gas takes responsibility for explosion that destroyed home, injured 5

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A home exploded Wednesday afternoon in North Franklin Township, just 35 miles from Pittsburgh.

WHAT HAPPENED

The explosion was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Park Avenue.

BREAKING: Reports of an explosion heard near Trinity High School. State police confirm they are headed to the scene. Fire and medics responding as well. — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019

The people who lived in the home smelled gas and were able to get out of the home before the explosion.

Channel 11's Cara Sapida confirmed that five people, including the homeowner and three firefighters, were injured.

BREAKING: House leveled after explosion in North Franklin Township. Two firefighters injured - minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/cb2FbwYnHS — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019

On Thursday, Columbia Gas took responsibility for the explosion.

The North Franklin Township supervisor said a cease and desist order is being issued and no additional upgrade work by Columbia Gas will be permitted in the township until further notice.

N. Franklin supervisor just handed Columbia Gas a cease & desist order after house exploded yesterday. Amazingly, there were only minor injuries @WPXI pic.twitter.com/heyclFsgYO — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 1, 2019

GAS COMPANY RESPONDS

Columbia Gas shut off gas to approximately 60 customers in the area following the explosion.

The company confirmed to Channel 11 News it had employees working in the area on Wednesday.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Columbia Gas officials said the home was part of a line where a pressure regulator was being installed nearby, causing a buildup of pressure and eventually the explosion.

#BREAKING: @ColumbiaGasPA says they didn’t identity the home that exploded was part of a line where a pressure regulator was being installed nearby. It caused a buildup of pressure and eventually the explosion pic.twitter.com/pxQPndeGyM — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 1, 2019

“Our customers deserve safe, reliable delivery of natural gas. We failed to deliver on this mission, and for that we are deeply sorry,” Michael Huwar, president of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, said. “We walked the area several times and just missed this location. The responsibility of this incident is Columbia Gas.”

Huwar said all non-emergency work is being temporarily suspended in North Franklin Township while the investigation continues.

The gas company spent Wednesday night going door to door, checking the gas lines for leaks and making sure everything is safe and working properly. The inspection of the affected gas system was completed and relights began around 11 p.m., according to the company.

The gas company provided the following update Thursday morning:

Columbia Gas has restored natural gas service to approximately half of the 60 affected customers in the Washington County community, and service technicians are continuing to reach out to the remaining customers to restore service.

For those not at home, a door hanger will be left at your home requesting you call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service. As always, if you smell gas please get to a safe place and call 911 and Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332.

To help us quickly and safely complete restoration, we will need to enter every affected home or business, so an adult (18 or older) must be present to allow our employees to restore service. To learn more about the relight process, please visit ColumbiaGasPA.com/relight. As a reminder, all Columbia Gas employees and contractors wear a company-issued ID badge with their photo on it.

Columbia Gas thanks the local emergency management officials for their ongoing work and support during this incident, and we thank the residents of this community for their patience and understanding as our service technicians work to restore service.

Columbia Gas requests that anyone wishing to submit a damage claim from yesterday's explosion call 1-800-445-5846.

The public safety director said everyone is safe but if you smell gas, call 911.

If you sustained any property damage as a result of the explosion, you can call state police in Washington at 724-223-5200.

COMMUNITY REACTION

People who live in the neighborhood like Gaylord Rea are just beginning to process what happened.

Rea showed Channel 11 News the damage inside his place. The windows and doors are blown out in some rooms. There is a massive hole in the kitchen ceiling.

WOW! The impact of this explosion here in Washington County literally blew the front door of the home off the house into this neighbor’s backyard. That’s roughly 400 feet. I’ll have the full story for you on @WPXI @ 12 & 5. pic.twitter.com/Z0Djog4OZF — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 1, 2019

Rea said what’s so surreal is he and his wife were outside five minutes before it happened, and he realizes they could have been killed in the explosion.

“We could’ve been dead, first part about it. We just had a big party out here Saturday. We had about 15 people out here. If that would’ve happened Saturday, it would’ve been in bad shape up here,” Rea said.

Other neighbors, including the American Legion, told Channel 11 News they had windows blown out. There are reports from people who felt the explosion as far as 5 miles away.

