  • Man robbed, pistol-whipped while walking in South Side

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning while walking along a street in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.

    The victim told police he was walking on Bingham Street about 1 a.m. when another man pistol-whipped him and robbed him of his cellphone and keys.

    The victim went to a nearby business for help after the man who robbed him ran off, police said.

    Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories