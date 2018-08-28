Man robbed, pistol-whipped while walking in South Side

PITTSBURGH - A man was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning while walking along a street in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
The victim told police he was walking on Bingham Street about 1 a.m. when another man pistol-whipped him and robbed him of his cellphone and keys.
The victim went to a nearby business for help after the man who robbed him ran off, police said.
Police are investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kay Jewelers loses couple's 51-year-old wedding ring in UPS shipment
- Police search for man after attempted child abduction in Brownsville
- Georgia Tech pulls job offer because applicant committed felonies as teen
- RAW VIDEO: Air Guitar World Championship
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}