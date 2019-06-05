  • Man sentenced for Thanksgiving Day crash that killed young family

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man found guilty of third-degree homicide in a crash that killed a young family on Thanksgiving Day 2016 was sentenced Wednesday.

    Demetrius Coleman was stopped by police before speeding away. He then crashed into a car, causing it to burst into flames on Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

    David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, were in the car struck by Coleman. All three died.

    Coleman was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 140 years in prison.

