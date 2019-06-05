NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man found guilty of third-degree homicide in a crash that killed a young family on Thanksgiving Day 2016 was sentenced Wednesday.
Demetrius Coleman was stopped by police before speeding away. He then crashed into a car, causing it to burst into flames on Route 30 in North Huntingdon.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, were in the car struck by Coleman. All three died.
Coleman was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 140 years in prison.
#BREAKING: Demetrius Coleman sentenced to 70-140 years in prison for causing the crash that killed a young couple and their toddler on Thanksgiving Day 2016— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) June 5, 2019
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Jury finds man guilty of third-degree homicide in Thanksgiving crash
- Trial begins for man accused of causing deadly Thanksgiving Day crash
- Vigil held for young family killed in Thanksgiving police-chase crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}