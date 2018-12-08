PITTSBURGH - A man showed up at a gas station in Bellevue after police said he was shot during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh.
Police responded to the Sunoco in the 4500 block of Ohio River Boulevard around 1:35 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot.
ALERT: Overnight Road Rage shooting. pic.twitter.com/rBb1zETkbC— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 8, 2018
When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old man from Beaver Falls being treated by emergency medical services for a graze wound to the top of his head, according to police.
The victim told police he was driving across the Fort Duquesne Bridge towards the Northside when he apparently angered another driver. He said the driver shot at him, shattered his windows and that the bullet grazed his head.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen with autism dies after being restrained at school
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo killed in ambush, robbery
- Teacher fired for refusing to call student by preferred pronoun
- VIDEO: Man who killed Pittsburgh officer in 1996 arrested on drug, gun charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alert
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}