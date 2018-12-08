  • Man shot during road rage incident in Pittsburgh, shows up at Bellevue gas station

    PITTSBURGH - A man showed up at a gas station in Bellevue after police said he was shot during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh.

    Police responded to the Sunoco in the 4500 block of Ohio River Boulevard around 1:35 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot.

    When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old man from Beaver Falls being treated by emergency medical services for a graze wound to the top of his head, according to police.

    The victim told police he was driving across the Fort Duquesne Bridge towards the Northside when he apparently angered another driver. He said the driver shot at him, shattered his windows and that the bullet grazed his head.

    The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Police are investigating. 

