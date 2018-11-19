NORTH BRADDOCK. Pa. - A man has been shot inside a store next to a daycare in North Braddock.
Police: Man in 40’s shot in leg 2 maybe three times. Shooting happened next door to a DAYCARE that was open. No kids hurt. #WPXI. pic.twitter.com/9ayeVExw1b— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) November 19, 2018
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Jones Avenue around 2:04 p.m.
When they arrived, they said they found a 46-year-old man shot in his leg.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
