    NORTH BRADDOCK. Pa. - A man has been shot inside a store next to a daycare in North Braddock.

    Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Jones Avenue around 2:04 p.m. 

    When they arrived, they said they found a 46-year-old man shot in his leg.

    He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

