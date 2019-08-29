  • Man shot, killed by mother's ‘significant other'

    INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was shot and killed Wednesday by his mother’s “significant other” during a dispute in Independence Township, the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

    Authorities were called shortly before 9 p.m. for the shooting on Camp Ground Road.

    Investigators said 64-year-old Arnold Webster shot 31-year-old Joshua Bowland, who was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m.

    A sawed-off shotgun, which was claimed to be owned by Webster, was found at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

    Webster is charged with a weapons violation.

