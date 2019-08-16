  • Man shot, killed in Bedford Dwellings identified

    PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after a shooting in Bedford Dwellings Thursday night, according to police.

    Police were called to the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 9:40 p.m.

    When police arrived, they said they found a Terrance Jerome Jones, Jr., 21, shot multiple times in the chest in the doorway of an apartment complex.

    He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and dead a short time later.

    No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating. 

