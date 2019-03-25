PITTSBURGH - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
Police and paramedics were called shortly after 1 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Carson Street, where the man who was stabbed was found in a parked car, police said.
Investigators learned the man was stabbed during a fight with another man at a parklet at the intersection of East Carson and 12th streets. The other man fled.
The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital.
No arrests have been made.
