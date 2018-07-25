Man struck by officers after leading them on chase

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A Pittsburgh man is in the hospital tonight, and charged with a number of crimes, after a police chase that spanned from Penn Hills to Wilkinsburg.
The chase ended in front of Turner Elementary School in Wilkinsburg after police say Lamar Green refused to stop the dirt bike he was on, and eventually resisted arrest.
Investigators say they struck Green several times, and released a K9 on him because they feared he had a weapon as they tried getting him into custody. Police say Green was reaching in his waistband.
Photos of Green have gone viral in the Pittsburgh area. It shows him in a hospital bed with a bruised eye and bite marks from police K9s.
Channel 11 has been in touch with the Green family, who say it wasn’t necessary for police to hurt him. We are also reaching out to Penn Hills Police about the investigation. She will have a full report at 11 on 11.
