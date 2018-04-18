ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police chase ended with the vehicle that was being pursued crashing with a child inside Wednesday morning in Rostraver Township, officials said.
We're working to find out who was involved in the chase for Channel 11 News at Noon.
The crash happened on Indian Hill Road. The vehicle overturned.
Officials said the driver and child were both injured and medical helicopters have been called.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being pursued.
ON SCENE: Child and driver injured after police chase in Rostraver.https://t.co/wnwvWtbuEa pic.twitter.com/I1I4dj02wq— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) April 18, 2018
