  • Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver

    Updated:

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police chase ended with the vehicle that was being pursued crashing with a child inside Wednesday morning in Rostraver Township, officials said.

    We’re working to find out who was involved in the chase for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    The crash happened on Indian Hill Road. The vehicle overturned.

    Officials said the driver and child were both injured and medical helicopters have been called.

    It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being pursued.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkway North inbound fully reopens after deadly chain-reaction crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing woman's boyfriend facing new charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-70 westbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Injured Humboldt players get visit from Stanley Cup