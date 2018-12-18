Man takes off in stolen car, leads police on chase after stealing television, investigators say

BUTLER, Pa. - A police chase in Butler County started at a Walmart after a man reportedly stole a television then tried to get away in a stolen car.
According to police, the suspect was doing speeds of almost 80 mph and even rammed a police car trying to get away.
Police told Channel 11 Tyler Kern has a shoplifting problem and Sunday afternoon they say he put many peoples lives at risk including police officers.
