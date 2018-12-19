PITTSBURGH - A man wearing a Santa suit is accused of trying to lure children into his car at an elementary school in Pittsburgh.
Police responded to Spring Hill Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for an attempted child luring.
Three students reported a man wearing a Santa suit was driving a white vehicle and attempted to lure them into his car, according to police.
Police said the vehicle is described as a four-door white Hyundai Sonata.
The driver of the car is described as a white man in his 40s with a medium build and a beard, according to police.
Police are also investigating a second incident that involves a different vehicle description. It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.
Pittsburgh police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-323-7800.
