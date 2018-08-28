Man trying to steal his own truck hits utility pole, knocks out power

CRAFTON, Pa. - A crash that damaged a utility pole and knocked out power to a handful of homes was caused by a man trying to steal his own vehicle, police said.
According to police, this all started when a man’s pickup truck was towed from his apartment complex in Crafton Monday night. The man went to Howard’s Towing in Pittsburgh and took his truck, ramming it through the gate to get out of the parking lot, police said.
A tow truck operator also returned to Crafton where the two got into an altercation. The driver of the pickup truck struck a utility pole on Baldwick Road when trying to speed away, police said.
The tow truck driver was dragged by the pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer spoke with a woman who lost power because of the crash. She'll have that interview and more details on the suspect on Channel 11 News at Noon.
The pickup truck driver turned himself in to Crafton police. He faces charges of aggravated assault and other offenses, police said. His name has not yet been released.
About five homes are without power because of the crash. Duquesne Light and Verizon crews have been called to the scene.
