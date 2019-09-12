0 Man used cellphone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say

PITTSBURGH - A man was caught using his cellphone to record other men in several bathrooms on Pitt's campus, according to police.

A criminal complaint details the incidents that happened back in April.

Telmar Palmer, 23, allegedly recorded three different men in bathrooms on Pitt's campus within about a three-hour period.

The incidents happened in bathrooms at Posvar Hall, David Lawrence Hall and the Cathedral of Learning, all within a short distance from each other.

During one of those incidents, Palmer allegedly slid his phone through the void between the back wall and the partition of stalls to record a man.

When confronted outside the bathroom, he ran back in, but the victim waited for him to come out.

A confrontation happened where the victim told police Palmer tried to grab his private parts before running away.

Police that night got calls about similar incidents at two other locations.

Police caught Palmer at the Cathedral of Learning, but he took off, according to the criminal complaint.

He was arrested in front of the Forbes Craig Apartments near Carnegie Mellon University.

It took Allegheny County Police several months to analyze Palmer's phones.

He's since been issued a summons for these crimes and is scheduled for a hearing at the end of October.

