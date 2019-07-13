PITTSBURGH - Police said narcotics detectives were investigating neighbor complaints in the Bloomfied area, finding thousands of dollars in cash, guns, and varying amounts of different drugs.
Police said detectives were conducting surveillance Friday and saw Dorian Montgomery, 41, driving a tan Chevrolet Impala. Montgomery's license was suspended and he was wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Police said they followed him to a gas station at Penn Avenue and Main Street where they tried to arrest him. Montgomery took off in the Impala, and police said they later found that car empty in the Strip District.
Detectives said they obtained a search warrant and went through Montgomery's home in Lawrenceville. It was there, officers said, they found an Intratec Tec 22 pistol with a 30 round magazine, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, $5,745 in cash and drug packaging materials.
Police said they have an active arrest warrant for Montgomery, describing him as 6 feet, 3 inches, about 300 pounds, with a full beard and short hair tied in cornrows.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
