Firefighter evaluated after being hit with sparks, falling during garage fire in Beaver County

A firefighter was evaluated at a hospital after a fire in Beaver County on Sunday.

Baden Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Baker said crews were called to Daniel Drive near the Baden-Economy border around 2:30 p.m.

The fire was in a garage that housed a business.

By the time crews arrived, the garage was fully involved, and there were multiple explosions from acetylene tanks, Baker said.

During suppression efforts, some magnesium ignited and threw sparks onto an Ambridge firefighter, who ended up falling. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and has since been released, Baker said.

The fire was completely extinguished after about an hour and a half.

No other injuries were reported.

Departments on scene included Baden, Economy, Ambridge, Harmony Township, Rochester and Conway.

