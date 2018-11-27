HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The suspect in a shooting in Harrison Township that left a woman and a girl injured has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 47-year-old Eddie Layne.
County officials said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. on Municipal Drive in the Sheldon Park housing complex.
Investigators tell Channel 11 an officer was on routine patrol when he saw the victims lying outside the apartment complex unresponsive and heard someone yelling for help.
The victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter, were both taken to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition. The teenager is in stable condition, according to police.
Witnesses said Layne fled into a neighboring apartment. SWAT was called to the scene.
A woman and her son were inside the unit Layne was holed up inside. They called 911 to say Layne had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police later learned they were Layne’s ex-wife and son. Layne was temporarily being permitted to stay there, police said.
When police entered the apartment, they found Layne dead inside.
According to witnesses, prior to the shooting, Layne became agitated and believed his neighbors were spying on him. Without warning, he took a shotgun outside and shot both the woman and her daughter.
Allegheny County police continue to investigate.
