  • Man who went missing with his dog found safe

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - UPDATE: Dennis Cella has been found safe, police said.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Washington County are looking for a 73-year-old man and his dog reported missing Monday.

    Dennis Cella, who has dementia, is from the Joffre area, police said. He was last seen taking his dog for a walk about 9 a.m. on the Panhandle Trail.

    Cella was wearing a green and blue plaid hooded sweatshirt, jeans and boots.

