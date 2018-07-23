0 Man with machete accused of threatening police officer who lives on his street

LATROBE, Pa. - A man with machete is accused of threatening a police officer who lives on his street.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion boiling over on Thursday near Lamplighter Manor when David Wingrove came outside and started banging on his neighbor's propane tank, allegedly saying, "Hey cop, you up yet?"

Wingrove's neighbor is a police officer with Derry Borough.

Latrobe police said the officer tried to diffuse the situation, but Wingrove became irate and said he was going to kill the officer and his dog.

According to the criminal complaint, Wingrove allegedly yelled, "I have seven felony convictions but still have a shotgun in my house to blow your head off."

The officer called 911.

When police showed up, they say they could see Wingrove in his home, with a machete in hand, "holding it and yelling I am going to chop that (expletive) cop's head off," according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Wingrove was drunk and admitted to making the threats, saying he was angry that fireworks were being set off late at night and that he and the officer had been fighting about that.

The Latrobe police chief found two rifles, a machete and a shotgun inside open gun cases in the house, leading to more charges against Wingrove because he's a convicted felon and he's not supposed to own guns.

Police said Wingrove continued to make threats when they were interviewing him and said that, when he gets out of jail, he's going to go over to his officer's house and beat him up to make him pay for this.

