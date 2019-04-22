Man, woman arrested after 2 teenagers kidnapped, held at gunpoint

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man and woman were arrested after two teenagers were kidnapped and held at gunpoint Saturday in Mercer County, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The victims, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were kidnapped about 9:30 p.m. in Liberty Township, investigators said. They were then held at gunpoint, bound and blindfolded.
Police said the 15-year-old was pistol whipped, and multiple shots were reported to have been fired from within the vehicle the victims were driven away in.
Both victims were able to free themselves and take control of the vehicle when their alleged kidnappers, 21-year-old Jory Loughman and 19-year-old Ariel Arblaster, got out at one point, police said.
Loughman and Arblaster were arrested and taken to the Mercer County Jail.
