  • Man, woman charged with shoplifting at Pittsburgh Mills

    Police arrested two alleged shoplifters at the Pittsburgh Mills mall after surveilling them before they ever entered the building.

    Sabrina Eisenberg and Bernie Heinlein were allegedly caught stuffing more than $1,000 in clothing from the American Eagle store in shopping bags they brought in with them.

    They now face felony theft charges.

