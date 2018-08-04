0 Man, woman shot outside Pittsburgh Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 11 P.M. - The search continues for a person who shot two people near a busy grocery store.

"You could hear boom, boom, boom," said Diane Kennedy, who was inside the Giant Eagle when it happened.

On the outside, grocery carts, shattered glass and dozens of evidence markers were seen after the shootout.

"It appears the gun exchange occurred outside the supermarket, there were two vehicles hit and appears we are very fortunate no other individuals were struck by bullets," Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich said.

Witnesses told Channel 11 it was chaos.

"People were running that way, this way, ran into the Giant Eagle to get away from the gunfire, jumping in their cars. It was just chaos," Beth Blair said.

Hissrich said a man and a woman were shot in the parking lot.

Witnesses said one of them fired back, then the man and woman both ran into the grocery store.

For two hours, Kennedy and the other shoppers were told not to leave since the store was on lockdown.

"Everyone was hysterical cause they did not know was out of the store so we all had to stay in one place and wait and wait," Kennedy said.

UPDATE 8 P.M. - Investigators are searching for at least one shooter tonight after two people were transported to the hospital in Greenfield.

Police they got calls for a “gun battle” after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the Giant Eagle, forcing shoppers to one side of the store for two hours.

UPDATE from police: man & woman both shot at the bus stop on Loretta/Murray. Man has serious injuries, woman has minor. Police are looking for at least one other shooter tonight. Witnesses tell us there was some sort of shoot out. @WPXI https://t.co/3stal3yxZH — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 4, 2018

UPDATE 6:55 P.M. - A woman inside Giant Eagle told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca the store was on lockdown for two hours.

UPDATE 6:26 P.M. - Investigators said they are searching for at least one shooter.

UPDATE 6:18 P.M. - One woman told Channel 11 she saw someone run into the Giant Eagle for help after a reported double shooting.

UPDATE 6 P.M. - Video from Chopper 11 spotted police beside a car with its back window shot out as well as a bus stop shelter with shattered glass.

UPDATE: 5:54 P.M. - Detectives are continuing to set down evidence markers in the parking lot.

VIDEO: detectives are continuing to set down evidence markers in the parking lot @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0OQlkqsODR — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

UPDATE 5:53 P.M. - Several evidence markers are surrounding grocery carts in the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot.

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is at the scene.

Several evidence markers surround grocery cars in the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot @WPXI City’s Public Safwty Director is here pic.twitter.com/rgkD1cS1xl — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

UPDATE: 5:51 P.M. - Witnesses tell Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca people outside of the Giant Eagle in Greenfield were ducking into cars and running in every direction when they heard shots being fired.

UPDATE 5:46 P.M. - Two patients have been transported from the scene.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Police are focusing their investigation on the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot near the First National Bank.

BREAKING: 2 patients transported from the scene. Witnesses say their heard several gunshots. Police are focusing their investigation on the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot, right near First National Bank. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cG7PaoCRHG — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

Police are responding to reports of shots fired near the Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

Investigators confirmed that police and medics were called to the 4200 block of Murray Avenue in Greenfield around 5:12 p.m.

BREAKING: lots of police & EMS at Giant Eagle in Greenfield. A woman tells me she heard several gunshots as she was leaving the pharmacy across the street @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mfFR7TPl64 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

A woman at a pharmacy across the street told Channel 11 she heard about seven gunshots.

