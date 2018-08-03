  • Thomas Town ride derails for second time in 3 days

    For the second time in three days, a brand-new ride derailed at Kennywood Park.

    The West Mifflin amusement park released a statement confirming the “Journey with Thomas” ride, part of the new Thomas Town section that opened Friday, went off the tracks at about 6 p.m. Thursday:

    “The Journey with Thomas ride will be temporarily closed while our maintenance team investigates the cause of the recent issues and identifies a lasting solution. Kennywood apologizes to those guests inconvenienced by the situation.”

    The first incident occurred Tuesday.

    No one was injured.

