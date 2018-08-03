For the second time in three days, a brand-new ride derailed at Kennywood Park.
The West Mifflin amusement park released a statement confirming the “Journey with Thomas” ride, part of the new Thomas Town section that opened Friday, went off the tracks at about 6 p.m. Thursday:
“The Journey with Thomas ride will be temporarily closed while our maintenance team investigates the cause of the recent issues and identifies a lasting solution. Kennywood apologizes to those guests inconvenienced by the situation.”
The first incident occurred Tuesday.
No one was injured.
