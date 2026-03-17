‘Unbelievable’: Local residents shocked by drastic change in weather as snow falls

PITTSBURGH — Snow showers on Monday marked a drastic change in the recent weather.

It’s hard to believe this is the same Pittsburgh we were in just 24 hours ago, when temperatures were mild and the sun was out.

It was a completely different story on Monday.

Snow came down steadily, quickly coating roads, sidewalks and cars across the area.

People who Channel 11 talked to were both shocked and pleasantly surprised that Mother Nature did this.

“I’ve got shorts on old shoes, just enjoying the perks of living in Pittsburgh!” Tim Phillips said.

The snow fell heavily for hours, with inches of it piling up.

This comes after many people spent their Sunday outside enjoying the spring-like temperatures.

“This snow is unbelievable. We had a cookout yesterday! We grilled hamburgers on our deck and it felt like summer and this is the weirdest thing, all of a sudden we got inches on our car,” said Sarah Conroy of Canonsburg.

While some longtime Pittsburghers say this kind of weather swing doesn’t faze them, others told us this is a surprising first.

”I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ve never seen anything like this, but it’s Pittsburgh…We’ll go with it! We are up for anything!” Conroy said.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been here long enough. Yesterday was first spring, now we are on second winter,” Phillips said.

While the snow may look pretty, it’s already making for slick conditions in spots, so if you’re heading out, you’ll want to take it slow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group