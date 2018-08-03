  • UPMC Shadyside placed on lockdown after report of shots fired nearby

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPMC Shadyside Hospital was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of shots fired nearby, officials said.

    Police responded to the area to investigate and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m.

    UPMC released the following statement:

    “A lockdown at UPMC Shadyside has been lifted following this morning’s report of a person with a weapon near the campus. UPMC security and law enforcement collaborated to ensure that there was no threat to patients, employees or visitors.”

    A spokesperson said several UPMC Shadyside campus buildings, including UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, were included in the lockdown.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories