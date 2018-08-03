PITTSBURGH - UPMC Shadyside Hospital was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of shots fired nearby, officials said.
Police responded to the area to investigate and the lockdown was lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m.
UPMC released the following statement:
“A lockdown at UPMC Shadyside has been lifted following this morning’s report of a person with a weapon near the campus. UPMC security and law enforcement collaborated to ensure that there was no threat to patients, employees or visitors.”
A spokesperson said several UPMC Shadyside campus buildings, including UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, were included in the lockdown.
