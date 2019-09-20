WASHINGTON - Officials with Astrochef LLC announced the recall of nearly 11,500 pounds of frozen chicken pub-style entrees that are mislabeled and do not include allergy information on the package, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service
The meals are in fact beef pub-style entrees and include soy, which is a known allergen, company officials said. The affected products were made June 18, 2019:
- 20-oz retail cartons containing two portions of Marie Callender's PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE.
The recalled packages include EST. 46299 and were shipped to stores in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.
FSIS urges people who purchased this product to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
