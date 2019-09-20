0 Antonio Brown accuser says he sent her 'intimidating' messages

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A woman who claimed Antonio Brown hired her to paint a mural at his western Pennsylvania home and then made unwanted sexual advances said the Patriots wide receiver sent her intimidating text messages.

According to Sports Illustrated, the woman said Brown sent her a group text message with pictures of her and her children, accusing her of making the whole story up in order to get money. The messages also described the woman as a "super broke girl."

One of the numbers included in the group text, according to SI, matched the number with which Brown communicated with the woman when the alleged incident occurred in 2017. Another of the numbers included in the group messages belongs to Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (1) works out near wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, left, during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The artist says Brown hired her to paint the mural in his home near Pittsburgh when he was playing for the Steelers. They agreed to a daily fee of $1,000 for her work and he sent a van to transport her from New York City to Pennsylvania. SI's report says the woman claimed that on her second day, Brown came up behind her nearly entirely naked and had a conversation, something she said she interpreted as an advance. She said she kept painting and after the encounter, her services were terminated.

Brown's attorney said his client denies all of the allegations.

The woman's attorney sent a letter to the NFL outlining the allegations, saying this sort of intimidation violates the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. The league responded within an hour, contacting investigators and attorneys, SI reported. If he is found in violation, that could impact Brown's playing ability.

This is the second unwanted sexual advance allegation against Brown. A former trainer said in a lawsuit Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Additionally, Brown also faces several other lawsuits from people claiming he owes them money for unpaid bills.

