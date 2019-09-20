0 Parents, students demand answers about suspended HS football coach at school board meeting

The Canon McMillan school board meeting Thursday night was packed with parents, the district's football team and so many others to support the football team's head coach.

Mike Evans has been suspended with pay for weeks due to a personnel problem.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE

"They want their coach back and they want him back immediately he's been gone for almost three weeks now," said Canon-Mac Quarterback Club Booster President Jennifer McMahon.

TRENDING NOW:

Lane Turturice, the attorney representing Evans, said there was an incident that happened at the second game of this season during halftime.

"What transpired is nothing that hasn't gone on in any locker room in western PA two or three times during a season," Turturice said.

There was a vote Thursday night to initiate disciplinary actions. Five were in favor and four were opposed.

While district officials remained tight-lipped, those who support Evans had a lot to say at the meeting. Some were even in tears.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting was in support of Evans. Many credited him for being there for them, even on the field. But by the end of the meeting, things got heated.

Turturice said he's optimistic there will be a resolution soon and expects Evans to be back on the field with his team, but it's not a resolution that would happen as early as Friday's game.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.