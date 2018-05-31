  • Mario's buys former Peter's Pub near Pitt's campus

    OAKLAND, Pa. - The former Peter's Pub in Oakland already has a new owner.

    The Mario's Group announced Wednesday that it has purchased the infamous bar next to the University of Pittsburgh campus. The bar closed last week.

    Mario's already has two other locations, in the South Side and Shadyside.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Peter's Pub closes Friday after 45 years serving Pitt campus

    According to a news release, renovations will begin immediately on the Oakland Avenue location.

    Peter's Pub closed after 45 years in business.

    The new Mario's location is expected to open in August.

