The push for a victim’s "bill of rights," known as Marsy’s Law, is making progress in Pennsylvania.
Aaron Martin talks to victim’s advocates about why it’s essential to put these measures in place on Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.
Today, Marsy’s Law statewide director Jennifer Riley came to Pittsburgh to tour the Center for Victims in the South Side.
She’s raising awareness about the need to make a victim’s bill of rights part of Pennsylvania’s constitution, a process that will drag into 2019.
