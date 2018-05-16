  • Marsy's Law advocate visits Pittsburgh to stump for new law

    The push for a victim’s "bill of rights," known as Marsy’s Law, is making progress in Pennsylvania.

    Today, Marsy’s Law statewide director Jennifer Riley came to Pittsburgh to tour the Center for Victims in the South Side.

    She’s raising awareness about the need to make a victim’s bill of rights part of Pennsylvania’s constitution, a process that will drag into 2019.

