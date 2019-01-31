BIG BEAVER, Pa. - Flames tore through a paving company Thursday morning in Big Beaver.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at Lindy Paving on Shenango Road, officials said.
Flames engulfed the building, sending flames shooting from the roof and sides. Thick, black smoke also filled the sky and area surrounding the building.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is following the blaze that had firefighters swarming to bring it under control -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Chopper 11 over the scene of that commercial structure fire in Big Beaver, Beaver County. pic.twitter.com/IZivRvFAmS— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) January 31, 2019
