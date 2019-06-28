  • Massive storm damage forces golf club to close

    MIDWAY, Pa. - A golf course in Washington County is closed Friday after strong storms caused extreme damage and knocked out power.

    Management at Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway says least 60 trees came down, the driving range building was demolished, and sand blew out of 75 sand traps.

    Despite the damage, no one was injured. 

    The National Weather Service is set to assess the damage later Friday.

    WPXI’s Mike Holden is getting a look at the damage and is talking with golf club management for Channel 11 News at Noon.

