MIDWAY, Pa. - A golf course in Washington County is closed Friday after strong storms caused extreme damage and knocked out power.
Management at Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway says least 60 trees came down, the driving range building was demolished, and sand blew out of 75 sand traps.
Tree uprooted near 17th hole. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/774FV83cHN— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2019
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Despite the damage, no one was injured.
Here’s a look at some of the downed trees at Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway near the 12th hole. This is just one of many reasons why they can’t open today. There’s no way to get golf carts through. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/o7wc1ac2Oo— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2019
The National Weather Service is set to assess the damage later Friday.
WPXI’s Mike Holden is getting a look at the damage and is talking with golf club management for Channel 11 News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}