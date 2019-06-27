Mayflies invading northern Ohio were picked up on Storm Tracker Doppler 11 Radar Wednesday night.
A green blob could be seen on radar moving across Lake Erie -- but it wasn’t rain.
Instead, what popped up on radar was a swarm of millions of mayflies making their annual journey into Ohio. They deposit themselves from Sandusky over to Cleveland.
