  • Massive swarm of mayflies shows up on radar

    Updated:

    Mayflies invading northern Ohio were picked up on Storm Tracker Doppler 11 Radar Wednesday night.

    A green blob could be seen on radar moving across Lake Erie -- but it wasn’t rain.

    Related Headlines

    Instead, what popped up on radar was a swarm of millions of mayflies making their annual journey into Ohio. They deposit themselves from Sandusky over to Cleveland.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories