  • Massive water main break sends 50-foot stream into air

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are working to fix a water main break in Robinson Township.

    They will be working throughout the night to find out where the problem is under South Petrie Road.

    It's unclear how many customers are without water.

    At one point, water was shooting more than 50 feet into the air for more than an hour.

    There was concern that, because the blast of water was so strong, it would knock out a utility pole.

