Massive water main break sends 50-foot stream into air

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews are working to fix a water main break in Robinson Township.
They will be working throughout the night to find out where the problem is under South Petrie Road.
We'll be monitoring this situation overnight and have the latest developments, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 p.m.
It's unclear how many customers are without water.
Look at this!!! A neighbor told me he was in his car when he saw this. He said the water was shooting 60-80 feet into the air for an hour! This is in Robinson Twp. pic.twitter.com/rX8JFrA4z2— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 7, 2018
At one point, water was shooting more than 50 feet into the air for more than an hour.
There was concern that, because the blast of water was so strong, it would knock out a utility pole.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family grieving after dog dies at doggy day care
- Local teacher accused of sending sexual video to officer posing as teenage girl
- Family of recently deceased woman claims someone else buried in her plot
- VIDEO: Sewage seeping into basements, neighbors blame PWSA
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}