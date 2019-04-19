DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - The mayor of Derry Borough has resigned after his arrest for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy who got into a fight with his son.
Kevin Gross was arrested after the incident Sunday night at a park in the borough.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is working to learn what Gross said in his resignation letter -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Police said there was a fight involving three boys and Gross showed up with a revolver, which he is accused of pointing at one of the boys while ordering him to his knees with his hands above his head.
Channel 11 News learned the fight involving Gross' son was over a marker.
Gross is also accused of pointing the gun at three girls who were at the park, telling them to put their cellphones and other belongings on a bench, investigators said. He would not allow them to call their parents.
Gross was released from jail Tuesday evening after posting bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Derry Borough Councilman Al Checca confirmed Thursday that Gross submitted a resignation letter. He said Council President Chad Fabian will serve as acting mayor.
