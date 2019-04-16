DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - The mayor of Derry Borough has been released on bond after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy who got into a fight with his son.
According to police, Mayor Kevin Gross showed up at the park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday with a revolver and ordered one of the boys to his knees with his hands above his head. The boy told investigators the gun was pointed directly at him.
Gross is also accused of pointing the gun at three girls who were at the park, telling them to put their cellphones and other belongings on a bench, investigators said. He would not allow them to call their parents.
Police said Gross admitted to pointing the gun at the boy. He surrendered the gun to police and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.
Gross is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Tuesday evening, Gross was released after posting bond.
