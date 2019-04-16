Mayor Peduto: We would welcome immigrants sent here by Trump administration

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he would welcome any detained migrants sent to the city by the Trump administration.
His comments came days after the president said he wants to bus undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities.
While Pittsburgh is not a sanctuary city, the mayor said all are welcome here.
"It's sort of forgotten, that idea of America was a country that would welcome all, especially those that are facing persecution or whose countries are facing poverty," he said.
Peduto said Pittsburgh is a city built by immigrants.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. has an "absolute legal right" to send immigrants awaiting asylum to sanctuary cities.
