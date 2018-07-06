  • Mayor: Uber needs to be better corporate citizen

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is taking Uber to task and demanding they be better corporate citizens if they want to get back to testing self driving cars in the area.

    There was a meeting Friday for both sides to vocalize their differences.

    Peduto told Channel 11 they made progress, but still have not agreed to a restart date.

    Uber's autonomous cars haven't been allowed on Pittsburgh's roads since a fatal accident in Arizona back in March.

    Two months later, Uber drew the ire of the mayor when it announced plans to restart testing in Pittsburgh, but apparently never informed Peduto.

