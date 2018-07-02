McCandless council puts measures in place to restrict medical marijuana facility locations

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - In a 6-1 vote, the McCandless council approved a pending ordinance that restricts where medical marijuana facilities can operate.
Prior to this decision — there were no regulations in place.
Where facilities can go and what this means for people living in the area, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
