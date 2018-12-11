0 McCandless police chief, lieutenant will be allowed to respond to accusations

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A decision is expected to be announced during a town meeting Monday night on whether to bring McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti back to work, along with Lt. Jeffrey Basl.

UPDATE 8:05 P.M.: During Monday's meeting, local officials decided to issue a statement of charges against Chief DiSanti and Lt. Basl.

At this point, neither man is facing criminal charges and the allegations are being handled administratively by council members.

ORIGINAL: Both officers were put on administrative leave in November after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward a female police recruit were brought to the attention of the town manager.

The McCandless Police Officers Association took a vote of no confidence against DiSanti on Wednesday.

The vote against the chief was affirmed by 24 out of 29 members of the association.

A complaint filed against the police chief and Basl details a pattern of sexually inappropriate behavior toward a woman who is their fellow officer.

The complaint alleges from the start of her employment in August 2017, that the officer was subjected to:

“Deliberate repeated behavior of a sexual nature by Chief DeSanti and Lieutenant Basl” Behavior that was “unwelcome and unasked for” “That behavior included Chief's forceful embrace and kiss September 24, 2017”

But the final straw, the officer alleges was: “Lieutenant Basl’s sexually suggestive actions on September 25, 2018.”

She said she tried to tough it out, but the sexual harassment became unbearable.

She told the town manager that when she brought Basl's behavior to the chief's attention, “He did not respond.”

Because she was on probation, and because her complaints were about her direct supervisors, the officer said she feared she’d be fired.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave with pay while town officials investigate the complaint.

Neither Basl or Disanti has spoken publicly, but Channel 11 spoke with Disanti over the phone.

He maintains he has done nothing wrong and never engaged in any of the behavior of which he's accused.

He believes this is about union accountability and that in his 41 years of serving the community, he has never had a single complaint brought against him until now.

