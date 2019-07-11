NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned a second arrest has been made in relation to alleged abuse at McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton.
Tyler Smith is accused of assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children. Police said he jumped on top of a sleeping 13-year-old and injured him in the head and neck.
Smith worked as a residential caregiver at the home.
Last year, another caregiver at the home was arrested after a co-worker accused him of rape. Zachary Dinell was acquitted of most charges in that case but convicted of taking nude photos of the victim without her permission.
During that investigation, police said they discovered more than 150 inappropriate images and videos of patients at the facility on Dinell's phone.
Investigators said they found evidence against Smith while investigating Dinell's charges.
