McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman behind a McKees Rocks laundromat appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 11 was there as Nino Johnson was walked out of the court hearing after learning his case will go to trial.
Investigators say Johnson put a knife to a woman's throat outside a laundromat while she was smoking a cigarette. They say he then took her into an alley nearby, where he sexually assaulted her.
In total, he faces nearly a dozen counts.
Before the hearing, Johnson's mother told Channel 11 she believes her son is innocent.
"I really don't think he did it and I'm going to fight for my son. I'm going to fight for him. He's going to get justice done," Barbara Johnson said.
