  • 1 person injured after car goes over hill in Stowe

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One person has been taken to the hospital after the car they were driving went over a hill in Stowe Township.

    The incident happened began around noon in the McKees Rocks area with shots being fired between two cars.

    According to Allegheny County police, the cars then traveled into Pittsburgh's West End and eventually into Stowe.

    Just after 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had gone over the emankment off Island Avenue in Stowe.

    The driver of the car was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

