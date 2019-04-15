McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - One person has been taken to the hospital after the car they were driving went over a hill in Stowe Township.
The incident happened began around noon in the McKees Rocks area with shots being fired between two cars.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to Allegheny County police, the cars then traveled into Pittsburgh's West End and eventually into Stowe.
Just after 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had gone over the emankment off Island Avenue in Stowe.
The driver of the car was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, Renee Wallace is talking to a good Samaritan who tried to calm the driver down following the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
- Derry Borough mayor accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son
- Coroner called to Leechburg home
- Restaurants add surcharge to patrons' tabs to help offset employee health care costs
- VIDEO: Mother fighting parking ticket after pulling over to breastfeed crying baby
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}