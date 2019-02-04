  • 3-year-old taken to hospital after falling through ice at McKeesport park

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Officials in McKeesport tell Channel 11 a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital falling through the ice at Renzie Park in McKeesport.

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene shortly after the incident and there were several emergency response vehicles in the area.

    Police said the boy's parents were able to rescue him, and when EMS arrived at the scene he was talking. 

    The boy was taken to Children's Hospital.

