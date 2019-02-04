McKEESPORT, Pa. - Officials in McKeesport tell Channel 11 a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital falling through the ice at Renzie Park in McKeesport.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene shortly after the incident and there were several emergency response vehicles in the area.
Police said the boy's parents were able to rescue him, and when EMS arrived at the scene he was talking.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital.
We're working to learn more about what happened and will provide the latest details on Channel 11 News at 6.
