MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police said one man died and another was arrested after a shooting in McKeesport late Friday night.
Police said Marcus Acie-Griffin, 26, was charged with Criminal Homicide after Kaine Williams, 34, was found lying in the 1800 block of Sumac Street with gunshot wounds.
Investigators said short after 11 p.m., 911 was called and when officers arrived, Williams was pronounced dead. Police said Acie-Griffin got out of his white 2009 Acura with a shotgun and shot Williams before driving off.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police said they spotted the Acura and tried to pull it over. Acie-Griffin sped off, and police said he crashed into several parked cars before officers could use spike strips to blow out the tires.
Acie-Griffin kept driving before police said he crashed over a hill on Madison Avenue in West Mifflin.
Acie-Griffin was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
