McKEESPORT, Pa. - A vacant building in McKeesport may soon get new life.
The old People’s Bank building, which was built more than a century ago, has been vacant for 15 years.
While redeveloping the building will take some time, the developer who is in the process of purchasing it said he believes it’s worth it.
Jonathan Stark is buying the building from the city’s redevelopment authority. He hopes to close by the end of the month.
“I'm real excited. I mean, this building was once called the battleship in the city of McKeesport. It’s one of the oldest buildings that’s still survived, and if you look around at the construction, it’s absolutely worth saving,” Stark said.
Stark said offices will most likely be put in the building, but he’s open to suggestions.
