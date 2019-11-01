PITTSBURGH - Smack dab in the middle of East Carson Street on the South Side is an empty storefront next to several restaurants. On the door is a permit application for a proposed medical marijuana dispensary on the first floor.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest on medical marijuana in PA.
Related Headlines
The applicant's attorney told Channel 11 they are hopeful the dispensary can be up and running within a year.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Gabriella DeLuca talks with surrounding businesses about whether they think the dispensary will be a good idea for bringing in foot traffic or if it will only cause more problems.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman killed in crash that shut down part of Route 51 in Pittsburgh
- Driver fired after video recorded of bus plowing through flooded roads
- Rain, winds force some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}