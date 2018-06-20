  • Meet Beau, baby giraffe born at zoo in Pennsylvania

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe.

    Zoo officials announced Tuesday Beau was born June 10 to parents Stella and Gus. He stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs an estimated 125 pounds.

    Beau has a 7-year-old sister Abigail. Their family makes up the only giraffes at the zoo.

    Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father Gus for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.

    Both Beau and his mother Stella are available for public viewing at the Africa Plains exhibit.

