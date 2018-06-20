Meet Beau, baby giraffe born at zoo in Pennsylvania

Zoo officials announced Tuesday Beau was born June 10 to parents Stella and Gus. He stands 5-foot-7-inches and weighs an estimated 125 pounds.
Meet baby Beau! We are so excited to welcome a new baby #giraffe boy, born to Stella and Gus on Sun 6/10. Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Beau made his public debut today and is currently getting used to his home in African Plains! MEET BEAU: https://t.co/G7f8hvtQb3 pic.twitter.com/yND2xY1OYM— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) June 19, 2018
Beau has a 7-year-old sister Abigail. Their family makes up the only giraffes at the zoo.
Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father Gus for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.
Both Beau and his mother Stella are available for public viewing at the Africa Plains exhibit.
